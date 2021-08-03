ACLU of Indiana files second round of lawsuits challenging more systemic abuses, inhumane conditions at Miami Correctional Facility Isolation Unit
SOUTH BEND – For the second time in less than 30 days, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has filed lawsuits on behalf of men who are currently incarcerated at Miami Correctional Facility. Once again, the men were kept in isolation and subjected to brutal and dangerous conditions, suggesting a pattern of cruel and unusual punishment practiced inside the facility’s restrictive housing unit.www.wbiw.com
