SWCC baseball names assistant coach

The United States made a push in the final stretch of the Olympics and succeeded in taking the top spot on the gold medal count from China on the final day of competitions. China led the count 38-36 going into the final day, but the Team USA added three on Sunday to finish on top. The U.S. also led on overall medal count with 113 total medals. The U.S. had a slow start to the games in Tokyo, but wins in a number of team sports helped push the nation’s total over the finish line.