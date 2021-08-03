SWCC baseball names assistant coach
Jake Brewer was announced Tuesday as Southwestern Community College’s graduate assistant baseball coach for the Spartans’ upcoming season. Brewer is a 2021 graduate of Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in exercise science. He comes to Southwestern with a variety of playing and coaching experience. Since the summer of 2017, he has been a coach, general manager, and strength and conditioning intern for various baseball programs with various assigned tasks.www.crestonnews.com
