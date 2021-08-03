Cancel
As producer sentiment holds steady, farmers weigh in on rising input prices and farmland values

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANA — The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer leveled off after two months of sharp declines, down just 3 points to a reading of 134 in July. Both producers’ sentiment regarding current and future conditions also dropped. The Index of Current Conditions was down 6 points to a reading of 143, primarily as a result of weakened principal crop prices. The Index of Future Expectations was down 2 points to a reading of 130. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted July 19-23.

