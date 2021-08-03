Cancel
Fall camp questions: Is this finally the quarterback room that provides hope?

By Anthony Broome
Maize n Brew
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Wolverines are going to open fall camp on Friday with one of their biggest questions answered. For the first time in the Jim Harbaugh era, Michigan publically proclaimed a starting quarterback before the season opener after Cade McNamara had a strong showing in the spring. Not much has...

Indianapolis, INchatsports.com

Jim Harbaugh names Cade McNamara starting QB heading into fall camp

Michigan Football has their starting quarterback heading into fall camp, and he’s not letting anyone take the job away from him according to head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh spoke glowingly of Cade McNamara on Wednesday during Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. “Right now, Cade McNamara’s...
FootballPosted by
WolverineDigest

Josh Gattis: 'Alan Bowman is Probably Our Most Veteran Quarterback'

The Michigan quarterback battle is a very intriguing one. Third-year signal caller Cade McNamara is currently atop the depth chart but he's being pushed by true freshman JJ McCarthy. Head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and several players have said that McNamara is doing everything to hold off McCarthy, but that they're definitely pushing each other. That makes it seem like McNamara will be the guy when the season starts.
NFLScarlet Nation

Michigan Wolverines Football: A Wildcard and a Sure Thing

Michigan football kicks off fall camp with its first practice tomorrow, and by all accounts, it’s been a great summer for many. There are plenty of question marks at a number of positions, but there are a few players who still have a lot to prove. There’s a handful of...
NFL247Sports

Josh Gattis 'excited' about quarterback position heading into camp

Cade McNamara versus J.J. McCarthy is the latest installment of the quarterback battles that will commence on the practice field during Jim Harbaugh's tenure in Ann Arbor. While many things are said during the end of spring football up to now, just days away from the start of fall camp, ultimately this one will be decided on the field once and for all.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Matthew McConaughey’s message after Texas joins SEC

You can count Matthew McConaughey among the Texas football fans who are excited about the Longhorns’ upcoming move to the SEC. After the Southeastern Conference extended invites to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, both UT and OU have formally accepted and will be leaving the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC in the future.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFL247Sports

LOOK: Urban Meyer welcomes Dabo Swinney to Jaguars training camp

Clemson and Ohio State have plenty of history on the football field. The two have matched up against each other three times in the College Football Playoff, with the first time coming in 2016 when Urban Meyer was still in charge of the Buckeyes. That’s no longer the case, as...

