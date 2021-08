A Florida man and his father were sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison for murdering, dismembering, and burying the man’s estranged wife in 2019. According to the Orlando Sentinel, father and son Angel Rivera and Christopher Otero-Rivera, 64 and 33, are believed to have killed Nicole Montalvo,33, to win custody of her and Otero-Rivera’s 8-year-old son. At some point, the pair devised a plan to plant drugs on Montalvo so she would lose custody.