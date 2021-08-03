Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Top 5 day trips from San Francisco

By Lonely Planet Editors
lonelyplanet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking a day trip from San Francisco opens up a whole world of classic California experiences that are guaranteed to add spice to your trip. Head south along the Pacific shore, or north across the Golden Gate Bridge, and you'll find hippie havens, tech playgrounds and buzzing Bay Area hubs. This is where the California dream grew up and settled down after the Summer of Love – it's the perfect add-on after exploring San Francisco's beaches and landmark sights.

www.lonelyplanet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Peninsula#Day Trip#Bay Area Rapid Transit#Babbage#Apple Park Visitor Center#Geniuses#Facebook Headquarters#Mission College Blvd#The Intel Museum#Intel#Tesla#Native Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco’s Filthy Streets Getting A Deep Cleaning; ‘It Smells A Lot Better’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco is famous for many things, but it has also become notorious for being filthy. On Thursday, two programs were launched with the goal of changing that. Armed with pressure washers and a pungent peppermint deodorant, crews took on the filth and grime along Fillmore Street, officially kicking off the city’s expanded street cleaning efforts. “So we can do a lot more detailed work than we normally do,” said Rachel Gordon of San Francisco Public Works of the new effort to clean up the city. “We dig out weeds from the sidewalk. We paint out graffiti...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Wildfire Smoke Plume Drifts Into San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A large smoke plume from several wildfires raging in the state, drifted over the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, casting a haze over the horizon and triggering an air quality advisory that will remain in effect until Sunday. Air quality levels over much of the Bay Area remained at healthy levels, according to the Air Now, a federal government air quality website on Friday afternoon. But the levels dipped from moderately unhealthy to unhealthy as you traveled to eastern Contra Costa County. For those heading to Lake Tahoe for the weekend, the skies were choked with smoke...
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

San Francisco's iconic cable cars are running again

San Francisco s iconic cable cars were rolling and ringing their bells on the city's hills again Monday after being sidelined for 16 months by the pandemic. At Powell and Market, one of the cable car's stops, a line of people snaked around waiting to ride a car to Ghirardelli Square or Fisherman's Wharf.
San Francisco, CAKRON4

San Francisco apartment rentals are priciest in nation: Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Apartment rental prices increased 3.2% month-over-month in San Francisco. That is even higher than the national rental market which saw a 2.5% increase over the same period. Believe it or not, you can still find a one-bedroom apartment for less than $2,000 a month. Apartment...
California Statecalifornia.com

9 Scenic Drives in California To Experience At Least Once

Is there anything more exhilarating than going on a scenic drive in California with the windows rolled down and a feel-good playlist blasting? From the sandy beaches of SoCal to the verdant forests of NorCal, the Golden State’s highways are adorned with gorgeous views and scenic stops you just have to see. Pick a destination and get ready to be overtaken by a newfound appreciation for the state’s truly diverse terrain and breathtaking panoramas—these are the scenic drives in California you shouldn't miss out on.
LifestylePosted by
InsideHook

These Are the 5 Best New Hotels in the Bay Area for 2021

One month ago, I showed up wiped out, dehydrated, and disheveled to the brand-new Kimpton Alton Hotel at the very top of Jones Street. I’d left a cabin in Alaska at 3:30 a.m. that morning to drive five hours to get to a flight to Seattle to get to a flight to San Francisco to get an Uber into town. And I knew that in the morning, I needed to be in North Beach — so I cut out the middleman and headed straight to the Alton, in perhaps my preferred location in all of San Francisco: directly across the street from the Codmother.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Direct flight from Jackson to San Francisco coming this winter

A new nonstop flight from Jackson Hole to San Francisco is slated to start this winter. Alaska Airlines began serving Jackson last winter, and bookings have steadily increased, said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances. “Since we opened Jackson service this past winter we’ve seen strong demand,” Catlin...
San Diego, CAcalifornia.com

Fun Road Trips From San Diego To Go On Now

Wrapping up an incredible weekend getaway in San Diego? Nothing beats the impending wanderlust hovering like a cloud above your head like going on a good old-fashioned road trip. Fill up your tank, gather your essentials, and pick a destination. No matter how close or far, a road trip from San Diego is the answer to all your travel prayers.
California Statebucketlistjourney.net

California Bucket List: 75+ Fun Things to Do from Northern to Southern

Though the first thing that pops into most people’s minds when they think of California is the superstars of Los Angeles (with San Francisco and its Golden Gate Bridge as a close second), California is actually quite dreamy with how diverse and fun it is to discover. Route 66, hiking to the Hollywood sign, hitting up a beach in Malibu, and skiing in Lake Tahoe are just a few of the many, many things to do in California, most of which are totally bucket list worthy!
California Statetripsavvy.com

The 17 Best Beaches in California

"West Coast, best coast" didn’t become a popular California souvenir T-shirt slogan for nothing. From the moody driftwood-filled, rocky coves of Northern California to the sunny swathes of sand to the south where surfers, snorkelers, and beach volleyballers happily play, the diverse array of beaches that dot its 840 miles of beautiful coastline—the third-longest of all the states—certainly play a huge part in that boast.
San Francisco, CASFist

Day Around the Bay: Notable San Francisco Community Leader Accused of Rape

Jon Jacobo — the current health chair of the Latino Task Force, who's also as a commissioner for San Francisco — has been accused of rape. Sasha Perigo, who serves as a communications lead for Tenants Together, wrote on Twitter today about her rape on April 4, which she later detailed in a multi-page-long Google Document (that included results from a rape kit); Pergio's alleged rapist is Jacobo. [Mission Local/Twitter]
San Francisco, CAsunflower-alliance.org

#DefundLine3, San Francisco, August 13

Come out to support indigenous water protectors and their allies, still fighting to #StopLine3 despite a series of recent attacks: More (and brutal) arrests of protestors, recent legal decisions approving Line 3 from the state and federal governments (Thanks, Biden!) — and renewal of the loans to finance Line 3 by a group of big banks. Plus the construction process is spilling drilling fluid into the wetlands of the Mississippi headwaters.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: San Francisco's Beloved Libraries Are Back

City librarian Michael Lambert discusses how librarians stepped up as disaster service workers during the COVID-pandemic, but are reopening all branches but one this month. Lambert, a former competitive skateboarder, also showed off tricks outside the Park branch library.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Four photos reveal terrifying speed of Dixie fire as it grows to six times size of San Francisco

The four photos taken just four minutes apart show the devastating speed at which wildfires in California are tearing through dry woodland.Taken from a specialist wildfire camera on Indian Ridge, just north of the town of Keddie in the Sierra Nevada mountains, they show the Fly Fire enveloping several acres of parched forest, spurred on by searing heat and high winds on Saturday afternoon.Within minutes, the fire has destroyed everything in its path: another photo taken less than two hours later shows the barren, charred landscape.On Saturday, California’s largest active blaze, the Dixie Fire, merged with the Fly Fire as...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Vogue Magazine

A Travel Guide to San Diego, America’s Finest City

As you watch the sunset, perched on the cliffs in La Jolla not too far away from the ever-present flock of seals, you’ll wonder why you hadn’t visited sooner. San Diego, with a population just under 1.5 million, bills itself America’s Finest City, and it’s one of the rare locales that lives up to its tourism board’s slogan. Compared to the neighboring city of Los Angeles, San Diego is a much more relaxed slice of the West Coast. If Tinseltown is a place to see and be seen, San Diego simply offers scenery to be enjoyed however you’d prefer.
San Francisco, CAncadvertiser.com

San Francisco nonprofit offers free cannabis at Vaccine Rap Day

Few cities in the world have achieved the same level of vaccination against COVID-19 as San Francisco, with 84% of residents over the age of 12 having already received one dose. However, there's still plenty of unvaccinated people out there, and with the spread of the delta variant, every shot counts.
California StatePosted by
The Atlantic

The California Dream Is Dying

Behold California, colossus of the West Coast: the most populous American state; the world’s fifth-largest economy; and arguably the most culturally influential, exporting Google searches and Instagram feeds and iPhones and Teslas and Netflix Originals and kimchi quesadillas. This place inspires awe. If I close my eyes I can see silhouettes of Joshua trees against a desert sunrise; seals playing in La Jolla’s craggy coves of sun-spangled, emerald seawater; fog rolling over the rugged Sonoma County coast at sunset into primeval groves of redwoods that John Steinbeck called “ambassadors from another time.”
California Statecalifornia.com

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Southern California

Let’s face it, we’ve all dreamt of living in sunny SoCal at some point. Palm Springs, Los Angeles, San Diego—there aren’t many people in the world who wouldn’t move to these iconic cities in a heartbeat. Most people believe that the cost of living in SoCal is high and that everything here comes at a price. It’s true that California is home to both the most and the least affluent cities in the country, but it doesn’t mean that relocating to the southern region has to remain a fantasy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy