Top 5 day trips from San Francisco

One month ago, I showed up wiped out, dehydrated, and disheveled to the brand-new Kimpton Alton Hotel at the very top of Jones Street. I’d left a cabin in Alaska at 3:30 a.m. that morning to drive five hours to get to a flight to Seattle to get to a flight to San Francisco to get an Uber into town. And I knew that in the morning, I needed to be in North Beach — so I cut out the middleman and headed straight to the Alton, in perhaps my preferred location in all of San Francisco: directly across the street from the Codmother.