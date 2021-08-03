Top 5 day trips from San Francisco
Taking a day trip from San Francisco opens up a whole world of classic California experiences that are guaranteed to add spice to your trip. Head south along the Pacific shore, or north across the Golden Gate Bridge, and you'll find hippie havens, tech playgrounds and buzzing Bay Area hubs. This is where the California dream grew up and settled down after the Summer of Love – it's the perfect add-on after exploring San Francisco's beaches and landmark sights.www.lonelyplanet.com
Comments / 0