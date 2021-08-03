Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers Player Stretchered Off Field After Hit To Head, Teammate Thrown Out

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 3 days ago

Scary moment at Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday — wide receiver Keith Kirkwood took a powerful blow to the head … and was taken away in an ambulance. The 27-year-old pro was going across the middle of the field attempting to catch a pass that was thrown high … when defensive back JT Ibe launched himself into Kirkwood’s head area.

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undrafted Free Agents#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers practice suddenly called off after scary injury leads to player being carted off, another being kicked out

A tough scene during Tuesday’s morning on the field has forced the Carolina Panthers to end the practice and call it a day. According to Steve Reed of The Associated Press, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood has been carted off the field following a hit he absorbed from defensive back JT Ibe. The hit appears to be so nasty that the Panthers had to send away from practice.
NFLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Panthers' Kirkwood removed by ambulance after taking hit

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice Tuesday, carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance. Defensive back J.T. Ibe delivered the hit on a pass play and was immediately kicked out of the team's first...
NFLRock Hill Herald

Panthers waive player whose shoulder-to-neck hit sent receiver to the hospital

The Carolina Panthers first practice in pads turned from a normal day on the field to a scary scene quickly. Panthers safety J.T. Ibe was waived Tuesday morning after delivering a shoulder-to-neck blow to wide receiver Keith Kirkwood that required him to be taken to the hospital. Kirkwood has movement...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Panthers WR Keith Kirkwood stretchered off, taken away in ambulance

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to be stretchered off the field in practice. A scary moment occurred at Carolina Panthers training camp, as wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was stretched off the practice field after he sustained a hit to the head by rookie safety JT Ibe. Ibe was...
NFLPosted by
NESN

J.T. Ibe Explains Himself After Hit Got Panthers’ Keith Kirkwood Carted Off

J.T. Ibe was just trying to lay a clean hit, but now his former teammate is in the concussion protocol and Ibe is without a job. Tuesday marked the first day teams could hold padded practices, and it was a bit of a fiasco at Carolina Panthers training camp. Kirkwood attempted to make a catch in the middle of the field but dropped it as he was brought down by his ankles.
NFLaudacy.com

Panthers defender cut after injuring teammate in training camp practice

An unfortunate run of injuries continued for former Saints WR Keith Kirkwood at Carolina Panthers training camp this week as he was carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance after an apparent head or neck injury. The former Temple standout suffered the injury Tuesday morning while going...
NFLRock Hill Herald

Live updates: Panthers hit the field for Day 1 of training camp

It’s been 23 long months, but the Carolina Panthers are back on the field at Wofford College for NFL training camp. Sure, there was a training camp last year during the NFL’s shortened offseason program. But fans were absent, it was held in Charlotte and felt more like an extension of everyday practice than the hype that generally surrounds weeks in the upstate. Today marks a return to normal with the first of 15 practices before preseason kickoff Aug. 15 in Indianapolis.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 offensive Panthers players on the roster bubble heading into camp

The Carolina Panthers acquired many players over the offseason, but who is on the edge of exiting the organization at training camp in 2021?. There are some players heading into training camp on thin ice. Some need development and others have not gotten their chance on the field. The Carolina...
NFL247Sports

Carolina Panthers sign fullback Rod Smith

The Carolina Panthers have made a move to bolster their running game. The team added veteran fullback and former Ohio State fullback Rod Smith via free agency. Smith was not selected in the 2015 NFL Draft but quickly signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks. Smith was waived by the Seahawks in early September but signed to the practice squad the next day. Due to injuries, the running back was promoted to the active roster in early October and played in one game against the Cincinnati Bengals before he was released.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.

Comments / 0

Community Policy