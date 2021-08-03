Redesigned Bombay Club Introduces a Fresh Look With a Dozen New Dishes

Bombay Club, a power dining staple downtown for over three decades, reopened Monday, August 2, with a completely revamped design and a dozen new dishes to go along with best-sellers like tandoori salmon, chicken tikka, and thali combos served on silver platters. New starters from chef Nilesh Singhvi include crab kori roti, fish in a banana leaf, and dahi puri chaat. Other additions include a whole goat leg for two and halibut green korma with coconut and green pepper. “I want to keep Bombay what it has been for 30-plus years, then put new energy in here and do it right,” says owner Ashok Bajaj of his original D.C. restaurant. Aside from a massive bronze chandelier hovering over the 94-seat dining room, “everything you’re looking at is all new,” he says. London-based ARA Design spruced up the space with original art depicting traditional Indian dance moves, jewel-toned seating at the bar, and one-of-a-kind wallpaper in the private dining room.