Huntingdon Announces Class of 2021 Graduates

In July, seven local students successfully completed the company’s first internship program designed explicitly for high school students. Wilmington-based developer The Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG) is proud to graduate its inaugural class of BPG University (BPG U) interns. On July 13th, seven local high school students successfully completed BPG’s first internship program designed explicitly for high school students to learn all aspects of real estate development prior to finishing high school. With a strong focus on professional development, the goal of the internship program is to expose students to a variety of potential careers with all levels of education requirements and connect them with pathways for future employment either at BPG or other real estate and construction firms.