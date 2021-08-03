Huntingdon Announces Class of 2021 Graduates
On May 29 more than 185 traditional day graduates collected their diplomas as members of the Huntingdon College Class of 2021. Each graduate earned the Bachelor of Arts degree. Another 60 members of the Huntingdon College Evening Bachelor's Degree Program completed their degrees and graduated with the Class of 2021 the same day. These graduates entered Huntingdon College having earned prior credit toward their bachelor's degrees and completed their coursework for the Huntingdon College Bachelor of Science degree at one of ten locations in Alabama.gulfcoastnewstoday.com
Comments / 0