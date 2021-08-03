Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Springfield, MA

West Springfield Boys and Girls Club awarded $250,000 for renovations

thereminder.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST SPRINGFIELD – The West Springfield Boys and Girls Club was recently awarded $250,000 from the Baker-Polito Administration and the Children’s Investment Fund (CIF), with its affiliate the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC). Altogether, these organizations awarded $7.5 million in Early Education and Out of School Time Fund (EEOST) capital improvement grants to 36 organizations across the state of Massachusetts. These awards are to be utilized for renovations on childcare facilities that serve primarily low-income families.

www.thereminder.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Polito
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#The Boys#The West Springfield Boys#Cif#Eeost#Early Education And Care#Eec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy