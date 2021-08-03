West Springfield Boys and Girls Club awarded $250,000 for renovations
WEST SPRINGFIELD – The West Springfield Boys and Girls Club was recently awarded $250,000 from the Baker-Polito Administration and the Children’s Investment Fund (CIF), with its affiliate the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC). Altogether, these organizations awarded $7.5 million in Early Education and Out of School Time Fund (EEOST) capital improvement grants to 36 organizations across the state of Massachusetts. These awards are to be utilized for renovations on childcare facilities that serve primarily low-income families.www.thereminder.com
