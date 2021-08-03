Cancel
Hotel reservations drive Sabre's bookings rebound

By Christina Jelski
travelweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSabre CEO Sean Menke reported that a bookings recovery accelerated significantly in the second quarter, with strong hotel reservations continuing to drive the rebound. "[We saw] the strongest sequential improvement since Q3 of 2020," Menke told investors during the company's second-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. "As has been the case since the start of the recovery, hotel CRS transactions are leading, down 22% in July versus 2019."

