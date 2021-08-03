Cancel
West Springfield, MA

West Springfield Council on Aging announces upcoming events

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST SPRINGFIELD – The West Springfield Council on Aging (COA) has several upcoming events in which they encourage the community to attend. The Friends Seniors Travel Group has recently added another event to their current protracted list. According to Sarah Long, director of West Springfield COA, the group will be traveling on Sept. 16 to the Legacy Theatre in Stony Creek, CT, for a matinee performance of the “The Last 5 Years.” Participants will also be able to enjoy lunch at the Chowder Pot Restaurant.

West Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
