The Hmong community would have been proud of Sunisa Lee, medal or not. When Lee made history on Thursday, clinching Olympic gold in the all-around final—the greatest individual prize in the sport, cheers erupted across the country. But likely no room was louder than that of at the Brothers Event Center in Minnesota where Lee’s family hosted a public watch party. As Lee claimed the fifth-consecutive title for the U.S. in the category and did so as the first Hmong American athlete on the Olympic stage, a sea of nearly 300 people, most of whom were Hmong, decked out in “Team Suni” gear joyously applauded at the realization that an Olympic goal, 10 years in the making, had been realized.