Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak share second Silk Sonic single ‘Skate’ with summer-primed visual

By Austria Masim
dancingastronaut.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly minted powerhouse duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have returned to share Silk Sonic‘s second single titled “Skate,” which is slated to appear on their highly anticipated album An Evening With Silk Sonic later this year. The funky, retrofitted new track follows the pair’s critically lauded debut single together which landed earlier this spring, “Leave The Door Open.” Now Silk Sonic is back for more, delivering “Skate” with a summer-themed music video directed by Mars, Florent Déchard, and Philippe Tayag.

Comments / 0

