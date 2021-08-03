Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak share second Silk Sonic single ‘Skate’ with summer-primed visual

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak teamed up during the pandemic to form ‘Silk Sonic’ and when the award shows tried to shut performance doors on them they forced them through the fans to ‘Leave The Door Open’ giving us one of the hottest new joints with an old school vibe. So since Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have been blowing up the charts like, bang, bang, gorilla with their 24k magic hit, does that mean it was a one and done collaboration? NOPE!!