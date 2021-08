ST. LOUIS - Following the end of the federal eviction moratorium on Saturday, the City of St. Louis will begin direct payment to tenants for housing assistance and use local funds to expedite applications. There are more than 3,000 eviction cases that are pending on the docket in the City of St. Louis. “My administration allocated nearly $3 million to get more shots in arms and expedite rental and utility assistance for families, and we continue to streamline the process to reach families Continue Reading