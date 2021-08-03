2001 Ford Bronco Research Model Shown In Public For First Time Ever
The sixth-generation 2021 Ford Bronco was a hit, stylistically speaking, with most everyone when it was revealed last summer. Regardless, the 2001 Ford Bronco research model also left a very favorable impression when it was revealed decades ago, and most were hoping that it would reach production. Alas, that didn’t happen, and the model had never even made a public appearance – that is, until Ford Authority caught the 2001 Ford Bronco research model at the Hagerty Concours d’Elegance of America in Plymouth, Michigan.fordauthority.com
