2001 Ford Bronco Research Model Shown In Public For First Time Ever

Who knew that the confusing camouflage on a vehicle could be more than a concealment of the contents underneath? We've previously seen this type of camo on Ford Raptor mules, which seemed to be dark spots from far away. Thanks to an Instagram post, we've now seen similar camo up close on a Ford Bronco, and it turns out some of the dizzying dark spots are actually little pictographs. It seems the good folks at Ford want us to speculate as to what's going on here, so here we go. What's Ford trying to say with the coded camouflage on what might be a Bronco Raptor (or will it bear the name Warthog)?