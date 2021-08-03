How To Deduct State And Local Taxes Above SALT Cap

The massive and prolonged economic disruptions that began with the arrival of COVID-19 in the United States during the winter of 2020 knocked many renter households into arrears from which many have not recovered. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that almost 7.8 million renter households were behind in rent at the end of June, with 4.9 million having no confidence in their ability to pay their next month’s rent. These figures are down significantly from well over 10 million at the height of the pandemic, but still represent a crushing catastrophe of mass evictions. For perspective, the U.S. would normally see about 3.7 million eviction filings and about 900,000 completed displacements throughout an average year prior to COVID-19. Now, twice as many evictions could take place within a matter of weeks, with the impact—like the direct health effects of COVID-19—concentrated on BIPOC households.