How To Deduct State And Local Taxes Above SALT Cap

By Robert Green
 5 days ago
Are you disenfranchised from state and local tax deductions because you exceed the SALT cap of $10,000 per year?. Organizing an LLC for your business can convert non-deductible SALT into a business expense. Seventeen states have enacted SALT cap workaround laws, and several others are working towards enactment. IRS Notice 2020-75, issued on Nov. 9, 2020, gave the green light to these state laws. Most states drafted their rules to comply with this notice.

