Until two weeks ago, Chinese officials could justly claim vindication for their "zero-tolerance" approach to battling the coronavirus, which involved harsh lockdowns, strict quarantine rules for citizens returning from overseas, and an almost complete ban on non-Chinese visitors. As the deadly Delta variant ravaged cities in the U.S. and Europe in recent months, China's people could go about their business without concern for the virus. China's domestic tourism industry was looking forward to a banner year.