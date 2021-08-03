Chamber welcomes NC Sassenach Tours to Ashe
WEST JEFFERSON — If you’re a fan of the “Outlander” book or television series, you’re familiar with the term “Sassenach.” The Scottish word is actually a derogatory term meaning “foreigner” or “outlander,” but it’s used as a nickname and term of endearment by the Scottish Highlander, Jamie Fraser for the English woman, Claire — the two central characters of the story. Diana Gabaldon began the book series in 1991 and the TV series launched in 2014.www.ashepostandtimes.com
Comments / 0