Chamber welcomes NC Sassenach Tours to Ashe

Pastor Jake Dyrhaug, Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, went from being a guest of the Henrik Ibsen Lodge of the Sons of Norway to its newest member. Dyrhaug is seen playing music from Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg at the piano in the Andrew and Mary Stavig House, Sisseton, S.D. Lodge members visited the museum as part of their summer travels, which will include a September trip to the Bagg Bonanza Farm, just outside Mooreton, N.D. Actors from the Sisseton museum shared the story of ‘The Stavig Letters.’ The actors will also take part in the Ibsen Lodge’s Christmas event. For more information, including how you can contribute to the holiday show, contact Pastor Mark Gronseth at 605-359-9480.