Understanding Mental Health Issues Among BIPOC

Our culture, beliefs, sexual identity, values, race, and language all affect how we perceive and experience mental health conditions, including whether we get mental health care and the type of treatment we pursue. It can also affect certain groups if they have experienced discrimination due to their identity, which may cause depression symptoms to manifest themselves as anger more than sadness. Barriers to mental health treatment for Black, Indigenous, People Of Color (BIPOC) individuals include socioeconomic disparities, stigma, provider bias, and inequality of care. For All Seasons is advocating that culture and identity be a part of the conversation as we discuss mental health needs in our community.