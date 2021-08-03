Order The Mouthwatering Burgers and Rings At This Hole-In-The-Wall Drive-Thru Restaurant In Kansas

Some days, there is nothing better than a juicy burger and perfectly cooked fries. Around the Sunflower State, we have dozens of restaurants that serve some pretty incredible eats. J’s Carryout, located in Emporia, is definitely on the list as one of the best places to eat in Kansas. This drive-thru restaurant may not look like much on the outside, but after one bite of their food, you’ll want to come back over and over again.

J’s Carryout is a family-owned drive-thru restaurant that was first established in 1988.

This restaurant certainly has a big reputation and is a favorite place to eat for many Kansans. In fact, if you want to eat inside this restaurant, you better come early to find a seat. Fortunately, you can always order your meal at the drive-thru and take it to go.

Despite this drive-thru’s small size, you’ll receive plenty of food no matter what you order. The portions are large and certainly tasty.

J’s Carryout serves an assortment of juicy, flavorful hamburgers. Try a traditional quarter-pound hamburger or give your taste buds a treat and try the pizza burger.

While the French fries are delicious, make sure you order a side of onion rings. Customers rave about the rings from this restaurant in Emporia.

No visit to J’s Carryout is complete without ice cream. You can order an ice cream cone or it comes free with any purchase.

No matter what you eat at this hole-in-the-wall drive-thru restaurant in Kansas, your taste buds will thank you for making this stop. To learn more about the menu, hours, etc., at this place to eat in Kansas, visit J’s Carryout official website and make sure to follow them on Facebook. Have you ever eaten at J’s Carryout in Emporia? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments.

This restaurant was nominated by one of our fabulous OnlyInYourState readers. If you have a favorite destination in Kansas, we’d love to hear about it. Click here to nominate your favorite place in Kansas and let us know!

The post Order The Mouthwatering Burgers and Rings At This Hole-In-The-Wall Drive-Thru Restaurant In Kansas appeared first on Only In Your State .