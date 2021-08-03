Cancel
Cos Cob resident Christopher Nicolay named to Deans' List at Bryant University

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. Christopher Nicolay, class of 2022, from Cos Cob, has been named to the Deans' List for the spring 2021 semester. Congratulations to Christopher on this outstanding achievement!. For 158 years, Bryant...

