As Salon reported exclusively on Wednesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Republican known for her fervent pro-gun positions and tireless support of Donald Trump, led a mysterious late-night family tour of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 12, three weeks before she became a member of Congress. Although Salon's report was illustrated with photos of Boebert's family members at the Capitol on the day in question, she told the Daily Mail that the story was "false."