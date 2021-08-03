8-Week Marathon Training Plan

Even if you’re too modest to allow yourself to self-identify as a runner despite running here and there to get in shape, or if you’ve never even run more than a few steps to catch a subway, cross a road, or when being dragged by your dog in pursuit of a squirrel, you’ve still likely heard of the marathon. After all, the famed race distance makes its way into pop culture at least annually each April when the Boston Marathon rolls around, and often numerous other times during the year. If you’re a seasoned runner or have friends who are, you’ve maybe even flirted with the idea of undertaking the impressive feat of physical endurance yourself, or perhaps you’ve earned your coveted membership card to the exclusive “Marathon Finisher’s Club,” having completed a marathon yourself and feeling the glory of having a finisher’s medal draped over your neck and a shiny heat blanket wrapped around your exhausted body.