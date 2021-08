The pandemic of the past 18 months has done more than just put people in temporary isolation. For many, mental health issues have come to the forefront. Since last October, a new office to help area residents work through mental health issues and into recovery has been available in Oelwein. The Peer Recovery Zone, located in the lower level of the Saur & Saur building, 120 East Charles St., is a safe and supportive environment in which persons can socialize and work on recovering from their issues.