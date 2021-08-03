Barrows Real Talk Tuesday: Why List Now ✅

805 N Bay Shore Drive, Milton, DE 19968 ~ WELCOME TO YOUR NEW BEACH HOME, JUST 5 HOUSES TO THE BEACH! If you are looking for your next home or investment property this is one for you to consider! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. over 400sqft of deck space to enjoy the great outdoors in the highly sought-out community of Broadkill. This home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood and LVP flooring, cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, family room/den, screened-in porch, outside shower, and much much more! The home is in great condition and ready for you to move in and start enjoying the beach life. Seller is offering home warranty along with all furnishing inside the home. Currently this home is a weekly rental property and makes over $52,000+ year in rental income with potential for more income if rented in the off season. Broadkill Beach is the perfect getaway, and features 2 miles of year-round dog friendly beaches to walk, run, play or fish. If you love paddle boarding, kayaking, bird watching, or just relaxing by the water, this is the property for you. Contact us today to start setup your tour today.