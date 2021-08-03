LIVE ON TWITCH AT 7PM: OBR Weekly

CLEVELAND, OHIO — Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan! Glad you’re here. We have another quick announcement to pass along to the most fun community in Browns fandom. As most of you know unless you’ve been in captivity or stranded in space, The OBR recently launched our Twitch Channel, and it has been a tremendous success thus far - we knew Browns fans and specifically the great OBR faithful would love being able to tune in to nightly, live Browns content, but your support has been even above and beyond what we expected (so THANK YOU #BeerEmoji). Now, we are continuing to add to that shiny new broadcast wing we’ve built onto The Evil Lair, by adding a Discord Server for live, real-time discussion both during games and between Twitch shows.
