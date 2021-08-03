LIVE ON TWITCH AT 7PM: OBR Weekly

CLEVELAND, OHIO — Well hello there, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. In case you’ve been living under a rock (not just any rock, but a rock that has particularly bad WiFi), you know that the Cleveland Browns have opened Training Camp for the 2021 NFL season. You know that the team started the festivities with NO ONE on the PUP List. You know that Baker Mayfield and the passing game have looked so sharp it has caused many male Browns fans to need to call their doctors after 4 hours (if you get our drift). You also know that The OBR officially launched our Twitch Channel last week, and established Twitch streamers are absolutely astounded at the number of followers and subscribers we’ve already piled up as we’ve blasted out of the gate. Basically, exciting times are afoot at The Evil Lair. (No, not strange things. Strange things are afoot at The Circle K. That’s very, very different. The things afoot at The Evil Lair do not involve time travel, as far as you know.)