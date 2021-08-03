Cancel
Church's Texas Chicken™ Opens its 100th Restaurant in Mexico

By Church's Chicken
franchising.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARMEN, MEXICO, August 03, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ - Church's Texas Chicken™ and franchise partner Grupo GES recently opened a new restaurant in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, its 100th location in Mexico. The opening of this new unit was on July 16, 2021, and features the latest updates, technology, and brand design improvements that reflect the "bold Texas Way" that characterizes Church's Texas Chicken. With this opening, Grupo GES increases its number of restaurants to three in the area, with plans to open more units.

