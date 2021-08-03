Janice Marie Lewis, loved her family

Janice Marie Lewis, 66, of Georgetown passed away unexpectedly at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes Friday, July 30, 2021. She was born in Gumboro Nov. 13, 1954, to the late Marten Dale and Helen Louise Thomas Lewis. Janice graduated from Millsboro High School. On Aug. 12, 1983, she married Anthony Lewis in Havre de Grace, Md. Together they raised two children. She was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them. Her hobbies included doing crafts, crossword puzzle books, playing cards and eating out. She attended the Dagsboro Church of God and was a praying woman. She loved being very involved with her grandchildren as well as an animal lover.