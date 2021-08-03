Cancel
Why Mimetic Desire is Key to Understanding Social Media

By Reviewed by Devon Frye
psychologytoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Mimetic Theory of Desire" was first proposed by René Girard. It posits that desire is fundamentally social: We want what other people want. Mimetic rivalry has always existed. As author Luke Burgis argues, however, social media has galvanized these tendencies. According to Burgis, these trends are accelerated by the...

www.psychologytoday.com

Person
Freud
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
René Girard
#Social Anxiety#Zappos#Myspace
