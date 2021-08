The Utah Jazz have had a great 2021 offseason so far. Starting with the NBA Draft, the Jazz moved back in the draft while gaining future assets. On top of that, they cleared cap space by trading Derrick Favors and still got the player they wanted all along with Baylor’s Jared Butler. After that, the Jazz resigned veteran all-star guard Mike Conley to a three year deal. However, the Jazz front office was not satisfied with that. They became aggressive in free agency and the trade market.