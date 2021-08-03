Cancel
The Profit: Season Eight of Marcus Lemonis Series Coming to CNBC

Cover picture for the articleA new season of The Profit is coming soon to CNBC. Season eight of the Marcus Lemonis business series will arrive next week. CNBC revealed more about the return of the series in a press release. “CNBC’s The Profit featuring serial entrepreneur and investor Marcus Lemonis returns for season eight...

#Tv Series#Cnbc#Camping World#Profit#Machete Productions
