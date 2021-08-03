The Profit: Season Eight of Marcus Lemonis Series Coming to CNBC

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, the Mr. Corman TV show was created, written, and directed by its star, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The rest of the cast includes Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall a.k.a. Logic, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward, and Hector Hernandez. The story follows the days and nights of Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt), an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out for him so, he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. Josh’s ex-fiancé, Megan (Temple), has moved out and his high school buddy, Victor (Castro), has moved in. Josh knows he has a lot to be thankful for but he finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness, and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person.