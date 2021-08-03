Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

kanw.com
 5 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day. The latest numbers pushed the total number of coronavirus cases to 31,421 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,377. The tribe had reported 25 new cases and three deaths Saturday with 10 new cases and no deaths on Sunday. The Navajo Nation's sprawling reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

www.kanw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Fe, NM
Health
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Las Vegas, NM
City
Ojo Caliente, NM
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Navajo, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
State
Utah State
Albuquerque, NM
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Ap#The Navajo Nation#El Paso#Latinos#Mexicans#The Santa Fe New Mexican#United#Kob Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
CNN

California’s Dixie Fire now second-largest in state’s history

CNN — The Dixie Fire in California, the largest wildfire in the country, has grown to become the second-biggest in the state’s history, according to CalFire. The blaze has scorched 463,477 acres of land in northeastern California and is second only to the August Complex Fire, which ravaged Northern California almost a year ago, burning more than 1 million acres.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Team USA tops China in medal count as Tokyo Olympics wrap with closing ceremony

The United States made a push in the final stretch of the Olympics and succeeded in taking the top spot on the gold medal count from China on the final day of competitions. China led the count 38-36 going into the final day, but the Team USA added three on Sunday to finish on top. The U.S. also led on overall medal count with 113 total medals. The U.S. had a slow start to the games in Tokyo, but wins in a number of team sports helped push the nation’s total over the finish line.

Comments / 0

Community Policy