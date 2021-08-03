Cancel
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem: Additional Soap Alums to Return for Peacock Series

tvseriesfinale.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is bringing back more alums from the soap opera series’ past. Eileen Davidson, Thaao Penghlis, Leann Hunley, Christie Clark, Greg Rikaart, and Chandler Massey are all returning for the new Peacock spin-off series. Lisa Rinna, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jackée Harry, James Reynolds, and Austin Peck have already been revealed to be among the cast.

Relationshipscelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives News: Lucas Adams Engaged

Days of Our Lives star Lucas Adams shared exciting news on Instagram. He asked girlfriend Shelby Wulfert to marry him and she said yes. “Well… I asked my best friend a question the other day…” he wrote, followed by an emoji of a diamond ring. In the accompanying photo, Wulfert is showing off her ring.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Two Week Ahead Spoilers: Nicole’s Lies Exposed? – Ben’s Running Out Of Time

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks, beginning Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 23, reveal Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) confronts his wife Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Also, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) starts to get through to Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) but is fastly running out of time before she becomes Theo Carver’s (Cameron Johnson) bride.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Rumors: Hope Brady Captive On DiMera Secret Island?

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) rumors and spoilers suggest there is more to Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) constantly avoiding family functions. Could Hope be on the Dimera’s Secret Island With Sarah Horton (ex-Lindsay Godfrey)?. Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Hope Brady Has Been MIA For Months. Days of Our...
TV Seriesfame10.com

NBC Announces New Days Of Our Lives Miniseries Spin-Off

Past and present stars of Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) will unite for a five-episode event entitled Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, NBC has announced. The miniseries will air on Peacock, the network’s streaming service. In a move that will thrill longtime DOOL viewers, actress Lisa Rinna will return...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers After Olympics: Theo’s Secret, Ava’s Heartbreak, Allie’s Change Of Heart

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the soap will not air new episodes until after the Olympics is over. When regular programming resumes on Monday, August 9, what can fans expect? Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson) might be keeping a secret. However, this could redeem him to “CIN” fans. Ava Vitali’s (Tamara Braun) heartbreak compels her to make an unexpected decision. Plus, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) could have a change of heart.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The Days of Our Lives Spinoff: Why We’ll Be Watching

Days of Our Lives is expanding on the Peacock streaming service as a new limited series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Beyond Salem is the first original series from the long-running soap opera, and we are highly anticipating its premiere. Peacock announced that the five-episode series would be bringing back past and present Salem residents. These include Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, and Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans. Following a recent two-season renewal, the mother show Days of Our Lives will continue airing its 58th season on NBC until 2023. The show introduced us to many notable characters, showcasing their stories of love, loss, and family in the fictional town of Salem. However, the spinoff series setting is in different parts of the world. We’ll be able to see what their lives look like outside Salem. The characters will be spread out across Zurich, New Orleans, Phoenix, and Miami, with one factor unifying them. Peacock shared the official storyline for the series, and it already proved worth waiting (It involves a stolen jewel mystery). We have drawn numerous possibilities from the brief snippet of the plot revealed in a press release. Here’s why we are excited to watch Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Greg Rikaart Returns To Days Of Our Lives As Leo Stark

Days Of Our Lives spoilers and updates tease that Greg Rikaart is reprising his role as Leo Stark in the soap’s upcoming spin-off titled Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Rikaart was last seen on Days in 2020 and is currently playing the role of Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: EJ And Belle’s Secret, Revenge Ignites Unexpected Passion

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that EJ DiMera (Dan Feurriegel) and Belle Brady (Martha Madison) seem closer than they should. Although they haven’t done anything inappropriate yet, we have to wonder if they will. There seems to be some chemistry swirling and once they make a pact to punish Sami DiMera (Alison Sweeney), revenge could turn into passion.
TV SeriesTODAY.com

Lisa Rinna, Jackee Harry and more stars join 'Days of Our Lives' spinoff

Legendary NBC soap "Days of Our Lives" is making one of the biggest leaps in its 55-year history: to a streaming channel!. Don't worry, soap fans — the original series, which airs on NBC, is staying right where it is. But at the same time, Peacock has ordered a five-part limited series, "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem"!
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Freddie Smith Reveals Why He Won’t Return to DAYS OF OUR LIVES

When it was announced that Will and Sonny were coming back for BEYOND SALEM, fans were saddened to learn that one-half of the popular supercouple was being recast. But in a recent episode of The Freddie and Alyssa Show, Freddie Smith revealed why he was not returning to DAYS OF OUR LIVES to play Sonny Kiriakis again.
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

Eileen Davidson Boards Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

This is getting really juicy! Soap vixen and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eileen Davidson has signed on to join Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem! Fans were left to speculate online when co-star and pal Lisa Rinna (Billie) posted on her Instagram story about Davidson sitting in hair and makeup with the caption:
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Lisa Rinna To Return To ‘Days Of Our Lives’ After Dropping Patrick Muldoon Past Relationship Shocker

Lisa Rinna is reprising her role as Billie Reed on “Days of Our Lives” a little more than two years since she exited the long-running show. It has now been confirmed that the 58-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star will be coming back to the well-loved soap opera since departing the show in 2018. The news comes along with NBC’s Monday announcement that the “Days of Our Lives” universe is expanding on its streaming platform, Peacock, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Monday, August 9: Ava’s Discovery, Sami Explains, Gabi’s Plan, Theo Panics

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, August 9 reveal that confirmed details are finally available. Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) finds Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) arms. Sami DiMera (Alison Sweeney) is confronted while Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) takes action. Plus, Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson) reacts to the bridal swap.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Comings & Goings: Eileen Davidson Spotted On DOOL Set

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers suggest that Eileen Davidson, former Kristen Dimera, Susan Banks, and Sister Mary Moira, and others). Is Eileen back to reprise one or more of her roles?. Days Of Our Lives Comings & Goings – Lisa Rinna Spots Eileen Davidson. Days of Our Lives Alum...

