Glenmore, RiverView Foundations work together to offer scholarships in Addiction Studies

A Carroll long-term care worker is the recipient of an Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA) Foundation Scholarship. Brooke Diekmann with Accura Healthcare has been awarded a $1,500 through the Member Employee Scholarship Program. Current employees working for an IHCA member organization who are advancing their health care education are eligible to apply. Twenty-five Iowa residents have been named 2021 award recipients for this scholarship. Other awards were granted through the John W. and Kimberly D. Grubb Registered Nurse and Licensed Practical Nurse Scholarships, the Juckette Family Veteran Scholarship and the MolinaCares Accord High School Student Scholarship. “The IHCA Foundation is committed to helping develop experienced professionals to meet the growing needs of Iowans for long-term care,” says Executive Director, Lori Ristau. “This year, we have expanded our scholarship program to meet the needs of these professionals, whether they are a student just joining the profession, or an experienced veteran who wants to transfer their experience to long-term care, or a tenured long-term care employee seeking a higher degree of education. These scholarship recipients are to be commended for their dedication and commitment to pursuing such a noble profession of helping others.”