Questions Podcast: Measuring the Big 12's next move

After nearly a decade of being a member of the Big 12 Conference, West Virginia will more than likely have to find a new home. Earlier this week, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the country with their interest in joining the SEC and will reportedly inform the Big 12 of their intentions to end their partnership with the league on Monday. This doesn't necessarily mean that the league will fold but when you take out the top two brands, it makes it seem almost impossible for its existence to continue.