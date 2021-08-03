Questions Podcast: Measuring the Big 12's next move
The podcast lands a bit early this week, and the crew tackles more realignment questions before plunging into some questions about actual Kansas State sports. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald, as well as the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.247sports.com
Comments / 0