College Sports

Questions Podcast: Measuring the Big 12's next move

By Tim Fitzgerald
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe podcast lands a bit early this week, and the crew tackles more realignment questions before plunging into some questions about actual Kansas State sports. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald, as well as the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.

#Big 12#American Football#Kansas State#Gopowercat Com#Gpc#Podcast Network#The Powercat Podcast#Fridge Wholesale Liquor
College Sports
Podcast
Amazon
Football
Sports
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
College SportsPosted by
MountaineerMaven

WVU's Next Move: ACC or Big Ten?

After nearly a decade of being a member of the Big 12 Conference, West Virginia will more than likely have to find a new home. Earlier this week, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the country with their interest in joining the SEC and will reportedly inform the Big 12 of their intentions to end their partnership with the league on Monday. This doesn't necessarily mean that the league will fold but when you take out the top two brands, it makes it seem almost impossible for its existence to continue.
Oklahoma StateDallas News

What comes next? Attempting to answer pressing questions on Texas and Oklahoma’s Big 12 exit

Texas and Oklahoma took the first official step to departing the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference on Monday. The two could be offered membership by the end of the week. The letter about the two schools not extending the conference grant of media rights past 2025 with the Big 12 answers one key question. Of course, in conference realignment, there are always more questions.
College Sportschatsports.com

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: What’s next for the Big 12?

It could be said that the Big 12 Conference is currently in pieces following the intended departures of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the SEC, a move that shook the college football landscape to its core. In other words, it doesn’t look good for the Big 12. Over...
College Sports247Sports

Breaking Podcast: What's the best plan for the Big 12's remaining eight?

In this special edition of the Powercat Podcast, GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald is joined by GPC's Ryan Wallace and Zac Carlson to discuss the developments with the Big 12 Conference now that Oklahoma and Texas are officially departing. What's next for the Big 12 and what is the best path forward for the members. The Powercat Podcast streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm.
Sports247Sports

Podcast: What's next for Auburn recruiting after Big Cat?

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. On today's episode, Nathan King brings in Auburn Undercover recruiting expert Keith Niebuhr to break down Auburn's Big Cat recruiting event from over the weekend, along with other topics from the recruiting trail. RUN TIME: 20 minutes. Listen to this...
Economycommunitynewscorp.com

Podcast: The Next Big Economic Disruption

In this episode of Blockworks’ “On the Margin” podcast, co-founder Michael Ippolito sits down with former presidential adviser and economist Dr Pippa Malmgren. Dr Malmgren shares insight into the effects of decentralization, creative destruction, debt restructuring, and how crypto fits into his outlook. They covered:. Decentralized finance (DeFi) Centralization vs....
Oklahoma State247Sports

K-State Jeopardy! The category: K-State vs. Oklahoma football

How much do you know about the Kansas State Wildcats? Test your knowledge!. Today's category is Kansas State vs. Oklahoma football, or all things dealing with the historic games between the two programs. Ten clues will be given about memorable players, coaches, events, games, moments, etc. Questions will get more...
Tennessee Stateatozsportsnashville.com

Big Orange Podcast: Is Josh Heupel revolutionizing Tennessee’s culture?

The start of the 2021 college football season is just a month away. This week on the Big Orange Podcast, Charlie Burris and I finally have an all football episode (it’s been a while since we’ve been able to do that). We talked about how Josh Heupel is revolutionizing Tennessee’s culture. We also discuss how the Vols’ schedule could look in the coming years. And finally, we had a great conversation about the NCAA investigation, why it’s dumb, and whether or not the Vols will self-impose a bowl game.

