A Pentagon police officer was taken to the GW Hospital after being injured in a shooting outside the Pentagon building Tuesday, according to local and national news reports. Pentagon Force Protection Agency Chief Woodrow Kusse said at a press conference that a suspect attacked the officer on the Pentagon Metrobus platform at around 10:37 a.m., one of “several casualties” during the incident. Kusse declined to comment on the officer’s condition, but national and local news outlets reported that the officer died of his injuries at the GW Hospital before U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Park Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers transported his body from the facility in a black van during a procession.