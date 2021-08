State Senator Dr. Mark Steffen is a former Reno County Commissioner. It was about the second, maybe third, day of the Covid virus debacle that I realized the politics behind the response. And, it continues. The Biden Administration is at war with Florida and Texas where Republican Governors place individual rights and a fact based understanding of the covid virus before inflated fear campaigns. A wide open southern border betrays the Democrat’s desire to fill the country with their kind of voters of which many are contagious with the Covid-19 virus. While Cuban refugees who are passionate for democracy remain ignored. More liberals spread throughout our nation are more important than containing the spread of their dreaded virus. Pure politics!