Sutton's opening two home fixtures moved following pitch delay

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34eAHr_0bGNmsfv00
Work to lay a new grass pitch at Gander Green Lane has been delayed by bad weather (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Sutton’s first two home games in Sky Bet League Two have been amended following a delay in the installation of a new grass pitch, the EFL has announced.

Bad weather has hampered the process of replacing the artificial surface at the National League champions’ Gander Green Lane home and as a result, their fixture against Salford on Saturday, August 14 has been reversed and will instead take place at the Peninsula Stadium.

In addition, Hartlepool’s scheduled visit three days later will now be played on Tuesday, September 14.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “Whilst undertaking the necessary changes to comply with EFL regulations, the club have experienced some unexpected challenges, and as such the League, with the support of Salford and Hartlepool, has agreed to assist in respect of their fixture schedule.

“The club will be a great addition to the EFL, looking to build on an impressive campaign last time out and we look forward to seeing them host Sky Bet EFL fixtures at Gander Green Lane in the near future.”

Sutton who will now host Salford on Tuesday, February 8, open their league campaign with a trip to Forest Green on Saturday.

