Watch Live: Pentagon locked down after multiple shots fired at nearby Metro bus station

The Pentagon is on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro bus station, according to the Associated Press.

At least one person was down, according to two people familiar with the shooting who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly, the AP reports. The person's condition was not known.

The Associated Press said one of its reporters near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Arlington Fire Department said the scene is active and their crews encountered "multiple patients." The extent of the patient or patient's injuries is unknown at this time.

Pentagon Force Protection Agency said the crime scene is secure. They are asking people around the Pentagon Transit Center to avoid the area. They said the incident happened on a Metro bus platform at the transit center.

Trains are temporarily bypassing the station at Pentagon due to the police investigation and are being diverted to Pentagon City. Everyone is being asked to stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area.

Metro has requested several shuttle buses to accommodate commuters.

Further details regarding the incident are unknown at this time.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to update as additional information becomes available.

HERE'S A LIVE LOOK AT THE SCENE:

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021.