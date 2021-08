Last month renters facing eviction got a breather in the form of a one-month extension of the federal moratorium. The eviction moratorium was put in place to keep people and families out of emergency housing in the wake of COVID-19-related layoffs and closures. Done by way of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a means to keep crowding (and contagion) out of shelters, it stopped landlords from removing tenants who couldn’t pay rent.