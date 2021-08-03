Masks will be optional in Tazewell County Schools

Tazewell, Va. – Masks will be optional when the new school term opens in Tazewell County Aug. 19. The school system issued a press release saying masks would be “optional for all students, faculty, and staff. Masks will be provided (both cloth and disposable) for anyone wanting to wear one. Masks will be required for anyone riding a school bus. Both drivers and students must wear a mask at all times while on a Tazewell County Public Schools’ bus. This requirement is in place for students/drivers during morning and afternoon commutes and also for any activity after school hours such as athletic events or field trips.