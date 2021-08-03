Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Get Comfortable

healthcaredesignmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many of you may also be experiencing, this summer’s return to a sense of normalcy hasn’t come without some stumbling blocks. At restaurants, I patiently wait for a server to arrive with a menu, only to realize I should have scanned the QR code on the table in front of me.

healthcaredesignmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Research Institute#Toiletries#Covid#Target#Design Showcase#Hdr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
Related
Home & Gardenarchitectureartdesigns.com

Functionality And Style – The Rattan Laundry Basket

The rattan laundry basket is the essential everyday object that has been used for ages, to store (and hide) dirty laundry while waiting for the next laundry. If it is useful, it can also be aesthetic, going perfectly with our decor including that of the bathroom!. So that laundry management...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Comfort-Focused Sustainable Footwear

The People Footwear brand is a comfort-focused shoe company that commits itself to sustainability. The innovative brand is rooted in its West Coast origins. Its summer-focused footwear is ideal for the warmer months and provides maximum comfort. This year's essential styles boast supportive material for all occasions. One notable model...
Hayward, CAlifewest.edu

Comfortable, Adjustable Neck Support

The CerviPedic Neck-Relief M2 is a super comfortable, adjustable and portable cervical support, your patients can use at home every day to reinforce their cervical lordosis and to also extend your treatment when they are home. Relaxes neck and shoulder muscles in just minutes. Relieves neck tension and headaches. Reinforces...
YogaTime Out Global

The best comfort food you can get delivered in Sydney

From fried chicken to yum cha, ice cream and pasta – there are many ways to do self-care, but our favourites involve carbs. The words ‘self care’ are thrown around a lot lately and that can mean very different things for different people. For some, it’s an avocado face mask. For others it’s a bubble bath or a yoga session. Whatever floats your boat, we’re not here to judge. One thing that seems to be a universal theme, however, is our emotional connection to food. Food and mood go hand in hand, like chicken and waffles, Oreos and peanut butter, or hot chips and ice cream. Certain meals have the unique ability to transport us to a place of happiness, of comfort – and while a bowl of pasta can’t take all of life’s problems away, it’s not a bad place to start. Sydneysiders could use some love right now, so we’ve done a round up of the city’s most popular comfort foods for when you need a little tea and sympathy.
Interior DesignDaily Herald

Simple ways to incorporate reclaimed wood in your home

Homes come in many sizes and styles. But whether your home is a palatial postmodern masterpiece or a cozy farmhouse, reclaimed wood can be utilized to create an awe-inspiring interior. Reclaimed wood serves both aesthetic and practical purposes. Visually stunning, reclaimed wood also is a great way to make use...
Interior DesignGrazia

Wickes: Show Your Home Some Love

Who knows what our day-to-day lives will look like after the crazy months we've all lived through. Will we all be back in the office, continue to work from home, or will we pivot into a new work/life balance that means we do a little of both?. Whatever the outcome,...
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

These Boho Joggers Are the Definition of Chic Comfort

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You wouldn’t think to put loungewear and chic in the same sentence. Usually our loungewear collections consist of basic leggings, oversized tees and cute pullovers or hoodies. It’s fine to wear these types of pieces at home or on casual days, but do we feel stylish in them? Not always.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Comfort of the Physical Space of Therapy

The seating in a therapist's office can vary depending on the type of therapy practiced. Extreme temperatures can affect how patients and therapists engage with the therapeutic process. Personal items, such as certificates and family photos, may influence how patients think about their therapist. It is surprising how easily we...
Interior DesignTelegraph

Easy home décor ideas to boost happiness and wellbeing

Can you design your way to better mental wellbeing? A freshly decorated room or the comfort of being surrounded by treasured personal objects are obvious mood-lifters – but research also suggests there is a defined recipe for interiors that can make us feel better, healthier and more productive. For Joy...
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
EconomyTrendHunter.com

Capacious Trailer Tiny Homes

Alabama-based Timbercraft Tiny Homes attracted much attention and praise when it introduced its 'Denali' tiny home a few years ago, but the company is clearly not content to rest on those laurels, which is why it has gone ahead and unveiled a new and improved trailer tiny home called the 'Denali XL Bunkhouse.'
Posted by
Vanessa Torre

Your Comfort Zone is Pretty Awesome

There’s no shame in staying there. “Everything good happens outside of your comfort zone.” You could discount the price on that and put it on an endcap at Target. I still don’t think I’d buy it.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Modular Magnetic Eyewear

The 'MagLeg' glasses are a new approach to eyewear design that focuses on preventing the occurrence of avoidable breakage by swapping out hinges for an unexpected alternative. The eyewear style features a 3D-printed construction that incorporates a series of magnets into the temples in place of conventional hinges to simply break away in the event of being sat on or dropped. This could dramatically reduce the occurrence of avoidable breakage, while still accommodating folding and a contoured fit thanks to their inherent flexibility.
RetailVogue

Dua Took A Taste Of London To Ibiza

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Those keeping a close eye on Dua Lipa’s Ibiza holiday antics will have seen several It-buys appear on her IG feed. Each day...
RecipesBlock Island Times

Okonomiyaki - Japanese comfort food

In honor of the Olympic Games in Japan, I thought I would share a recipe for some very traditional Japanese comfort food that is easy to make, absolutely delicious, and so different from any of the classic comfort foods we see here in the U.S. Trust me you will fall in love with these savory pancakes called Okonomiyaki! Say that three times fast!! Traditionally, these fluffy pancakes are made with cabbage and topped with bacon, but they are also a great vehicle to use up some of the leftovers or wilting veggies in your fridge. Switch out the chicken for shrimp or add some of the zucchini.
Recipesnotquitenigella.com

COSY, COMFORTING Chicken 'N Dumplings

Chicken and Dumplings is a Southern American dish that is a comforting, simple but utterly satisfying meal. A whole chicken or chicken pieces are cooked until soft, the meat shredded and then dumplings are then poached in the chicken broth. They thicken the soup so that is has a creamy, rich texture and make it utterly moreish! This is a pushy recipe Dear Reader especially if you're in a big need of a hug!
Home & Gardenrealtor.com

Crave Shade? The No-Brainer Upgrade Your Outdoor Space Needs This Summer

If your home’s outdoor space could stand for a bit more shade or protection from the elements, an awning may be just the ticket. At its most basic, an awning is a piece of material attached to your house that unfurls to cover a patio, deck, door, or window. It can be permanent or retractable (with either a hand or motorized crank).
Home & Gardenspokeandblossom.com

Gatekeeping Against Clutter: Guard The Free Space In Your House + Your Mind

I’m annoyed. I’ve moved three containers in the art closet just to stow the kids’ paint caddy. What should be a quick tidy isn’t, because there’s too much stuff. But people are coming over, and I don’t have time to organize, not that “organizing” mess fixes it. I sigh, wriggle the caddy in, shove the containers back and press the doors closed to hide the madness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy