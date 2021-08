There’s a new project coming out of the Higher Education Records camp, and the combination of Slang Troubadour and Moses are about to turn some heads as Reality TV. The group’s first single, “Sweet & Sour” feels like the next evolution of the H.E.R. catalogue, with sounds that combine backpack style hip hop with bass-loaded electronic sounds. It’s a marriage of the worlds that Moses has worked in as a DJ, and the eclectic style of Slang Troubadour as the group’s resident emcee puts even more flavor into the mix. Reality TV is here to melt some minds, and “Sweet & Sour” is only the first indicator of what’s to come. Check out the single below: