WATCH: The first official trailer for Hard Knocks featuring the Dallas Cowboys

By RJ Ochoa
Dallas Sports Focus
 3 days ago
Today is the last Tuesday without any game action (preseason, regular season, playoffs) surrounding the Dallas Cowboys until their 2021 season ends. This is true even though the NFL season is still just over a month away from beginning. Additional action for the Cowboys will also come in the form of Hard Knocks on HBO, and the debut episode comes next Tuesday, August 10th.

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

Dak Prescott
Jimmy Johnson
