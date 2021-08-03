St. Vincent reworks Los Ageless into a '70s retro stomper in new live performance video

Jomoro, the duo of Atoms for Peace drummer Joey Waronker and percussionist Mauro Refosco, teamed up with Sharon Van Etten for their song “Nest,” the latest single off the group’s album Blue Marble Sky. “‘Nest’ started for us as an instrumental, reflecting a style Mauro and I developed playing together over the years, especially with Atoms for Peace,” Waronker said in a statement. “It was, for us, an exercise in working with a more ambient overall sound. I kept thinking of Sharon when I listened to it and finally asked her if she would collaborate with us. I’m so happy I did!...