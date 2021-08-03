Cancel
St. Vincent reworks Los Ageless into a '70s retro stomper in new live performance video

By Matt Parker
Guitar World Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Vincent has shared one of the performances from the forthcoming Down And Out Downtown livestream show – a retro-tinted reinvention of Los Ageless. You can see the full-band performance in the video above. The track was originally released as part of 2017 mechanical-sounding album Masseducation and has become one of the most popular St. Vincent tracks, nearing 30 million streams on Spotify.

