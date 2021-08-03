Cancel
Suhr debuts limited-edition Standard Legacy model inspired by John Suhr’s first-ever guitar design

By Matt Owen
Guitar World Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuhr has unveiled the latest addition to its lineup of luxuriously appointed electric guitars, the limited-edition Standard Legacy. The model itself is based on the blueprint created by John Suhr in 1984 while he was designing and building his first guitar, and arrives in the form of either a vintage-styled Gotoh 510 bridge-equipped iterations or a more modern-inspired Floyd Rose-loaded version.

