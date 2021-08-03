Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland Indians at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSv0s_0bGNjdQn00

The Cleveland Indians (52-51) battle the Toronto Blue Jays (54-49) Tuesday at 7:07 p.m. ET in what marks the second game of a four-game set at Rogers Centre. Let’s analyze the lines around the Indians vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions.

RHP Zach Plesac is the projected starting pitcher for the Indians. Across 14 starts Plesac is 6-3 with a 4.26 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 5.8 K/9, and 1.8 BB/9 in 80 1/3 IP.

  • Has struggled a bit on the road posting a 4.59 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 33 1/3 IP through six starts.

LHP Hyun Jin Ryu is the projected starter for the Blue Jays. He is 10-5 with a 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 7.3 K/9, and 1.9 BB/9 in 116 IP over 20 starts.

  • Threw 6 shutout innings against the Boston Red Sox in his last start.
  • In limited plate appearances, Cleveland batters own an aggregate .599 OPS against Ryu.

Indians at Blue Jays odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 10:55 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Indians +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Blue Jays -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Indians +1.5 (-115) | Blue Jays -1.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Blue Jays 6, Indians 3

Money line (ML)

Cleveland took Monday’s opener but has otherwise been in a tailspin since late June. The Indians are 11-20 over their last 31 games.

Toronto has been quite good in the second half, posting a robust .852 OPS going into Monday’s contest.

Toronto is a lean at around -200. PASS on the current tag.

FANTASY BASEBALL: Serious about winning your league? Sign up for BaseballHQ.com to dominate the competition. Subscribe now!

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

Toronto’s offense, Ryu’s history vs. Cleveland and the Jays’ average margin of victory over their last six wins being 4.57 runs makes for value to leverage in a TORONTO -1.5 (-107).

Over/Under (O/U)

Too many signals at cross purposes. PASS.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The Cleveland Indians#Era#The Blue Jays#Ip#The Boston Red Sox#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Prediction Blue Jays#Ats#Sportsbookwire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Blue Jays try to stay hot vs. Indians

The Toronto Blue Jays hope to go seven games above .500 for the first time this season when they play the third game of a four-game series against the visiting Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night. The Blue Jays defeated the Indians 7-2 on Tuesday night to move six games above...
MLBsemoball.com

Ryu wins 1st Toronto start in Canada as Jays top Indians 7-2

TORONTO (AP) -- Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings in his first start for Toronto on Canadian soil, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered and the Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2 on Tuesday night. Ryu waited more than a year and a half to take the mound...
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Execute in Ryu's Home Debut

The Cleveland Indians are a .500 baseball team. They’re second in their division, but nine games out of the Central lead and 6.5 back of a playoff spot. The 2021 Toronto Blue Jays aspire to be more. Coming off a loss, with their ace on the mound, the Blue Jays...
MLBnumberfire.com

Corey Dickerson (foot) activated Tuesday, making Blue Jays debut

The Toronto Blue Jays activated Corey Dickerson (foot) from the 10-day injured list. Dickerson is ready to make his Blue Jays debut after being acquired from the Miami Marlins last week. He is batting sixth as Toronto's designated hitter on Tuesday against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Indians. Bo Bichette is shifting to shortstop after covering the DH role last game. Marcus Semien is playing second base in place of Cavan Biggio (back/neck, IL).
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Blue Jays shut out Indians behind Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs, right-hander Ross Stripling pitched six strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Cleveland Indians 3-0 on Wednesday night. The Blue Jays, who won three in a row after dropping the opener of the four-game series with Cleveland,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Surging Blue Jays host struggling Red Sox

The struggling Boston Red Sox will find themselves in a difficult place to stop a tailspin when they visit the surging Toronto Blue Jays for a four-game series that starts Friday night. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was blunt about his team's poor play Thursday after an 8-1 loss to...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Red Sox president rips Yankees after wild MLB trade deadline

The 2021 MLB trade deadline was one of the more hectic ones in years, which featured notable moves made by both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. As the Yankees are looking up at the Red Sox in the AL East standings, team general manager Brian Cashman went all out to acquire a pair of potent left-handed hitters in Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo. On the other hand, the Red Sox opted for a more conservative stance at the trade deadline, which included hauling in Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals.
MLBbardown.com

Angel Hernandez blows another crucial call and gets roasted by the commentators

Being an ump in the MLB is a tough ask, particularly when you’re behind home plate. With hundreds of pitches thrown every single game, often times right on the border of the strike zone, it’s improbable that you’ll get through a whole nine innings without at least one person walking away shaking their head in disagreement.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Tayler Saucedo: Rejoins Blue Jays

The Blue Jays recalled Saucedo from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. The lefty was demoted to Buffalo after the acquisition of Joakim Soria, but Soria landed on the injured list Wednesday with finger inflammation, creating an opening for Saucedo to rejoin the big-league club. Saucedo has appeared in 15 games for the Blue Jays, posting a 2.03 ERA and 13:4 K:BB in 13.1 innings of relief.
MLBSacramento Bee

Matz expected to start as Toronto hosts Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (52-52, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (55-49, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-6, 7.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Steven Matz (8-6, 4.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -214, Indians +180; over/under...
MLBfangraphs.com

Alek Manoah Brings About Changeups

When the Blue Jays picked up José Berríos at the trade deadline, it wasn’t hard to see the reasoning behind it. Though not without significant cost in the form of two top 100 prospects, the move was clearly an effort to bolster Toronto’s starting pitching in preparation for a potential postseason berth. Berríos is a welcome complement to Hyun Jin Ryu and Robbie Ray at the top of the rotation, but he isn’t the only noteworthy addition to the Blue Jays’ starting pitching in 2021.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Blue Jays Series Preview

The Blue Jays are one of two division rivals hot on the Red Sox tail, grabbing reinforcements at the deadline to add to an already scary roster, making for a huge weekend series in Toronto. Record. 57-49 Head-to-head record. Red Sox 9, Blue Jays 6. Trend. Up. Way up. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy