AHN names Mannarino to lead psychiatric, behavioral health division

July 26, 2021 - St. Petersburg-based behavioral health provider Ascellus has appointed Brett Cohen as its new Chief Operating Officer. Ascellus, formerly IMCS Group, provides telehealth and in-person mental healthcare services to workers involved in workplace compensation claims. Cohen comes on board during a critical time of greater need for workplace-related mental health services. “The pandemic has further demonstrated the need for access to mental health care, and I am proud to be joining Ascellus at such a historic time,” Cohen said in a release on Thursday. Cohen brings with him two decades of health care experience with most recently serving as the division vice president of integrated care operations at DaVita, where he was responsible for implementing clinical care programs that managed over $300 million in total medical costs.