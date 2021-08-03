Cancel
AHN names Mannarino to lead psychiatric, behavioral health division

By Paul J. Gough
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Mannarino has been named to chair the AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute. Mannarino, the vice chair and a professor of psychiatry at Drexel University College of Medicine, will replace the retiring Dr. Patton VanMeter Nickell. Mannarino takes over Nov. 1. Mannarino will be in charge of the...

