Kansas AG seeks to keep limits on governor's COVID-19 powers

By KNSS Staff
audacy.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Attorney General Derek Schmidt is taking his fight to curb the power of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and local officials to impose COVID-19 restrictions in Kansas to the state’s highest court. Schmidt announced Tuesday that he has asked the Kansas Supreme Court to keep in place a law that limits Kelly’s power and local officials’ authority even though a Johnson County trial-court judge struck it down last month. Schmidt is appealing District Judge David Hauber’s ruling and wants the decision put on hold in the meantime. The Republican-controlled Legislature enacted the law earlier this year to prevent Kelly from restricting businesses or imposing a statewide mask mandate.

